Poland to send Ukraine eight Krab self-propelled howitzers

Poland is ready to supply eight local-made AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine in line with an intergovernmental agreement signed in June, News.Az reports citing polskieradio24 informs.

According to media reports, the equipment is awaiting the completion of the last formalities and will be transported to Ukraine.

Currently, the next training of soldiers of the Ukrainian army who will operate cannon howitzers is being completed in Poland,

The first 18 Krab howitzers were delivered from Poland to Ukraine as part of military support in May. This equipment was donated from the funds of the Polish army, the publication says.

