Poland uncovers cyber-espionage network linked to Russia and Belarus

Poland has successfully uncovered a cyber-espionage network tied to Russian and Belarusian intelligence services, which attacked the state news agency PAP and had further plans. Digitalization Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski announced this on September 9.

In late May, the group launched an attack on PAP, spreading a fake news story about the mobilization of 200,000 Poles to fight in Ukraine. The story was quickly removed but reappeared shortly after.According to Gawkowski, over 400,000 cyberattacks were recorded in the first half of 2024, twice the number reported in all of 2023. Polish authorities plan to allocate over 3 billion PLN to strengthen cybersecurity and update electronic communication regulations.The government is also preparing a law granting the Internal Security Agency the authority to remove terrorist content from the internet.

News.Az