Poland's ruling party eyes presidential vote on May 17 or 23

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party hinted on Monday that it may have to delay the May 10 presidential election by a week or two, after criticism that it is putting political gains ahead of public health by pushing ahead with the vote, Reuters reported.

The country of 38 million people has reported 13,937 cases of the new coronavirus cases and 683 deaths, and the presidential election has been the subject of heated political debate due to concerns over the safety of holding the vote.

News.Az