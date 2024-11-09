Poland’s Tusk to meet EU, UK, and NATO leaders on Ukraine following Trump’s win

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to meet with EU, UK, and NATO leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine following Donald Trump’s election victory , News.Az reports citing Politico .

Tusk said that he would host meetings in Warsaw with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Mark Rutte, while a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would take place in Warsaw or in London, Reuters reported. Meetings with Nordic and Baltic leaders in Stockholm are also on the agenda.The Polish prime minister said that the new political landscape following Trumps reelection in the U.S. is “a serious challenge for everyone” especially if the presidents of Russia and the U.S. reach an agreement on Ukraine without Kyiv being involved.Trump has criticized the level of U.S. military and financial support to Ukraine and said during his campaign that he would seek a speedy end of the conflict.Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell landed in Kyiv on Saturday to reaffirm Europe’s support following Trump’s victory. It is the first official visit by a senior EU official after the U.S. election. “We will back Ukraine as much as we can,” said Borrell.The EU has contributed $125 billion in military and humanitarian support to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s all-out invasion of the country in 2022, while the U.S. has provided $90 billion, according to data from the Kiel Institute cited by Belga news agency.

News.Az