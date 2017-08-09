Police arrest 12 al-Nusra suspects in southeast Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Digital documents also seized during operation in Diyarbakir province.

Twelve suspected members of the al-Nusra terrorist organization were arrested in police raids in southeastern Diyarbakir province Tuesday, according to a police source, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Diyarbakir Counter Terrorism Police unit launched the operation under an ongoing probe of the public prosecutor’s office, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Police also seized digital documents during the operation.

Turkey designates al-Nusra as a terrorist organization and continues to fight against the Al Qaeda-linked group, both inside and outside the country.

News.Az

