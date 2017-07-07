Police arrest 29 Daesh suspects in Istanbul
Suspects include 22 foreign nationals who were trying to travel to Syria.
Police on Friday arrested 29 suspects from Istanbul for alleged links to the Daesh terror group, a security source said.
The arrests were made during a counter-terrorism operation conducted by teams from the anti-terror branch of the Istanbul Police, said the source who asked not be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Raids were conducted in six districts -- Atasehir, Bagcilar, Basaksehir, Cekmekoy, Esenyurt and Umraniye -- to capture the suspects, which included 22 foreign nationals and seven locals, who were attempting to travel to Syria, the source added.
A large number of digital data, organizational documents, and an unlicensed pistol were seized during the operation.
News.Az