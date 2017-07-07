Police arrest 29 Daesh suspects in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Suspects include 22 foreign nationals who were trying to travel to Syria.

Police on Friday arrested 29 suspects from Istanbul for alleged links to the Daesh terror group, a security source said.

The arrests were made during a counter-terrorism operation conducted by teams from the anti-terror branch of the Istanbul Police, said the source who asked not be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Raids were conducted in six districts -- Atasehir, Bagcilar, Basaksehir, Cekmekoy, Esenyurt and Umraniye -- to capture the suspects, which included 22 foreign nationals and seven locals, who were attempting to travel to Syria, the source added.

A large number of digital data, organizational documents, and an unlicensed pistol were seized during the operation.

