Police arrest 3 suspects over blasts near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen - UPDATED

Local police arrested three suspects over two blasts early Wednesday near Israel’s Embassy in the Danish capital Copenhagen, News.Az reports.

"Two men were arrested on a train at Copenhagen Central Station. In addition, earlier in the day we arrested a man elsewhere in Copenhagen," police said in a post to X.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said nobody was hurt in the explosions and no damage was caused to the building.

Two explosions reportedly occurred near Israel’s Embassy in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Danish police have launched an investigation into the blasts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene," local police said.

"A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, located in the area, is being investigated," they said.

News.Az 

