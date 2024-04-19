Police arrest man who threatens to blow himself up at Iran’s Consulate in Paris

Police arrested a man who threatened to blow himself up in a building of the Iranian Consulate in Paris, News.Az reports citing French broadcaster BFMTV.

According to the report, police earlier cordoned off the consulate as the man, who was wearing an explosive belt, threatened to activate it. Service was also interrupted on a nearby metro line as part of security measures.

Police continue to inspect the vehicle used by the suspect.

The individual's motivation remains unknown at this stage.

