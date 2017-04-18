Yandex metrika counter

Police helicopter carrying 14 people crashes in Eastern Turkey - Reports

Turkish police helicopter carrying 12 people crashed in Eastern Turkish province of Tunceli on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing local security source.

According to preliminary data, there were 14 people on board, including 8 police officers and two judges.

There was no immediate report on the number of casualties or possible reasons for the crash.

News.Az


