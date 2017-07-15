Police killed in checkpoint attack near Egypt capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five Egyptian policemen were killed when unknown gunmen attacked a security checkpoint in Giza province, south of the capital, on Friday morning.

The assailants struck around Badrasheen, a town some 20 kilometres from Cairo, where militants have targeted police in previous attacks, police officials and state television said, The New Arab reports.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

However, the shadowy militant group Hasm has claimed responsibility for similar attacks.

The group is believed to have carried out Friday's attack in response to a police raid on Wednesday that killed one of its members.

