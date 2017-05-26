Police make 10th arrest in Manchester bombing probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK authorities have arrested another suspect in the “fast moving investigation” into the terrorist attack on the Manchester Arena.

They thus brought the total number of arrests to ten – with eight men still in custody.

Report informs that the Greater Manchester Police arrested the man on Friday morning in connection with Monday’s bombing which killed 22 people following Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester.

“This morning we have arrested a man in the Moss Side Area,” police said in a statement.

News.Az

