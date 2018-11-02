Police nabs 3 PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Terrorists are plotting attack in Turkish metropolises, says police

At least three PKK terrorists were arrested in southeastern Diyarbakir province on Friday, Anadolu Agency cited police sources as saying.

The terrorists were plotting attacks in big cities across Turkey, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The police also seized weapons and ammunitions during the counterterror operation in Dicle district, the sources added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

News.Az