Police office targeted in deadly Quetta blast

At least nine people have been killed and 12 wounded in a car bomb attack near the provincial police chief’s office in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, officials say, Al-Jazeera reports.

The explosion on Friday morning targeted a police checkpost near the complex housing the Balochistan police chief's office, local police officer Muhammad Akbar said.

At least five police officers were among those killed, Ali Mardan, a senior police officer, told Al Jazeera.

Five of the wounded were in critical condition, he said.

"They have splinter and shrapnel injuries mostly. There were no gunshot wounds," said Mardan.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle approached the checkpost and explosives were set off when the driver of the vehicle was stopped by the police, provincial government spokesperson Anwar ul Haq Kakar told local television channel Geo News.

"At 8:45am (03:45 GMT), there was an old car, a Toyota Corolla ... that came here near the [police chief’s] office and it was stopped by the police personnel. That is when the blast took place," he said.

"There was no exchange of fire, but it's possible that law-enforcement personnel may have fired into the air."

Television footage showed a destroyed vehicle at the scene and debris spread across a wide area.

