Police seize Armenian-left ammunition in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand

Work continues on the discovery and seizure of weapons and ammunition abandoned by Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

The Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az that officers of the district police department found 3 assault rifles, a grenade launcher, a pistol, and 882 cartridges of different calibers in the area of Khojavand region.

