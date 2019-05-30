Polish citizen excluded from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s blacklist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish national Piotr Leoniak has sent a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, asking to exclude him from the "List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Expressing his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of Azerbaijan, Piotr Leoniak underlined in his request that he was unaware about the consequences of this visit.

Furthermore, the Polish citizen noted that he will refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

The appeal by Piotr Leoniak was considered, and it was decided to remove his name from the list of undesirable persons.

