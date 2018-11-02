Polish citizen excluded from black list of Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish citizen was blacklisted for his illegal visit to the occupied Azerbaijani territories

Maciej Lissowski, a citizen of the Republic of Poland, head of a company named “Publicis Sp. Z.o.o.” has sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan requesting for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In his letter, Lissowski reaffirmed that he fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and emphasized that his visit to the Azerbaijani territories through Armenia was not intentional and he was unaware about the consequences of this visit.

Furthermore, the Polish citizen highlighted that his visit to the Azerbaijani territories in no way served to the promotion of the illegal authorities established in these territories of Azerbaijan which is nothing other than the result of long-lasting conflict. Expressing his apology to the government and people of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit, Lissowski noted that he will refrain from such visits in future and requested to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and to give an authorization for his visit to Azerbaijan.

Maciej Lissowski’s appeal was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

News.Az

