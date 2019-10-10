Polish citizen from Azerbaijani MFA’s ‘blacklist’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wlodzimiers Krzyzanowski, a Polish citizen, editor-in-chief of Glob-Press agency, addressed a letter to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a re

In his letter Krzyzanowski emphasized his respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Krzyzanowski also underlined in his appeal that he was unaware of the consequences of the visit and he will refrain from such illegal visits in the future.

The appeal by the citizen of the Republic of Poland was appropriately considered and a decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

News.Az

News.Az