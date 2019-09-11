Polish company to join transportation of goods on BTK

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish company PKP LHS will join the transportation of goods by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Fineko/abc.az reports.

This agreement was reached during a visit to Poland by a delegation led by the Director-General of Georgian Railways JSC David Peradze.

As reported by Georgian Railways JSC, during the visit, the delegation took part in the Third Transport Conference in Krakow.

Peradze spoke in detail about the transit potential of Georgia, transport corridors passing through the country, as well as about the projects of the Georgian Railways.

During the conference, the Georgian delegation held talks with representatives of the Polish company PKP LHS. The parties agreed on a joint action plan to attract additional cargo along the route Europe-Asia-Europe, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The delegation said that regular transportation of goods will be carried out in the directions Georgia-Romania and Georgia-Ukraine, which will significantly reduce the time of container transportation in the Black Sea.

