Polish deputy PM calls for deployment of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine

There is a need to deploy a NATO peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to stabilize the situation, Jarosław Kaczyński said at a press conference on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

“I think there is a need for a NATO peacekeeping mission or a broader international structure. However, the mission must operate in Ukraine and be able to defend itself,” Kaczyński said.

He noted that this should be a mission that will work for peace, provide humanitarian assistance and, at the same time, be protected by the relevant armed forces.

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia on Tuesday visited Kyiv by train to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

