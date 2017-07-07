Polish first lady leaves Trump hanging in awkward handshake moment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The video has become viral on social media, however, otherfootage has shown Kornhauser-Duda later turning to shake Trump's hand as well.

The U.S. President Donald Trump once again failed to get a proper handshake after the first lady of Poland, Agata Kornhauser-Duda snubbed him for a handshake Thursday after his speech in Warsaw.

News cameras captured the first lady ignore Trump, who was waiting for her open-handed, and shaook Melania Trump's hand instead.

Trump has described himself as "a germ freak" and called handshakes "barbaric." In his 1997 book "The Art of the Comeback," Trump wrote that he "often thought of taking out a series of newspaper ads encouraging the abolishment of the handshake."

Trump's aversion to hand-shaking seemed to lessen over the course of his presidential campaign. He's now deep into an inaugural world tour that has forced him to exchange hand greetings with leaders from Israel to the Vatican.

