Polish health worker joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform

A Polish health worker, master at physiotherapy and master at public health, Marta Wolosowicz, has made a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace.

“I consider that the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be one of the most important tasks of the modern world. I express my support and respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.



But I want to emphasize the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. Also, I would like to state the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict.



Two nations have lived in peace for centuries. But as the result of unresolved conflict, the opinion of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war. I support peaceful co-existence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time.



Considering noted reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace, aimed at solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”



For the purpose of contributing to a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace was established on December 6, 2016. The Platform is an initiative of the citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia who wish to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.



The initiative on the creation of the Platform has generated the interest of the international community as well as attracted the high level of public attention in both conflicting states. A large number of well-known experts highly appreciated this initiative and stressed the very special role of the above-mentioned peacekeeping initiative in the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

