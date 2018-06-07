Polish Post representative: ‘Shebeke’ project is a unique step in area of post office

+ ↺ − 16 px

General Director of Azerpoçt LLC Emin Efendiyev informed the guests about the work carried out in the field of postal services in Azerbaijan and the projects of

A delegation led by Wieslaw Wlodek, Vice President and Member of the Management Board of the Polish Post, visited the Azerpoct LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

General Director of Azerpoçt LLC Emin Efendiyev informed the guests about the work carried out in the field of postal services in Azerbaijan and the projects of international significance.

Efendiyev informed the delegation about the ‘Shebeke’ project, which provides postal and telecommunication services in a single space, in particular, the 'Pochtap' service, which returns the lost documents to their owners and HUB project which turns Azerbaijan into the regional transit post delivery center.

He noted that the favorable geostrategic position of Azerbaijan, the formation of regional and international transport corridors in our republic, as well as the transformation of Baku into a large transport and logistics center opened new opportunities for our country in terms of transportation and delivery of international e-commerce products. "As a result, Azerbaijan Post office acts as a regional transit mail center (HUB) for the implementation of interstate electronic commerce. Azerpoct LLC processes electronic commerce products by mail and carries out transportation and delivery to CIS and other countries. At present, negotiations are under way with other companies operating in China, South Korea and Singapore to expand project activities, and there are plans to transport and deliver e-commerce products to foreign countries in the near future," he said.

The sides discussed expansion of cooperation, implementation of joint projects.

Representatives of the Polish Post noted that they are interested in cooperation with the Azerbaijani postal service.

Then the guests got acquainted with the conditions created at the "Shebeke" service center.

Director of the International Relations Development and Strategy Department of the Polish Post, Krzysztof Gorski called the "Shebeke" project a unique step in the field of postal services.

The 460-year-old Polish national postal operator, Poczta Polska, is in the top ten among 192 members of the Universal Postal Union for the history and development.

News.Az

News.Az