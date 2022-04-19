Yandex metrika counter

Polish premier to visit Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
Polish premier to visit Ukraine

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday, Michał Dworczyk, head of the PM’s Chancellery, has announced on Twitter.

Dworczyk noted that the Polish government initiated the construction of settlements for IDPs in Ukraine.

“At the initiative of the Polish government, settlements for IDPs are being built in Ukraine.  Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will inaugurate the first of them,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      