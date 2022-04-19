Polish premier to visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday, Michał Dworczyk, head of the PM’s Chancellery, has announced on Twitter.

Dworczyk noted that the Polish government initiated the construction of settlements for IDPs in Ukraine.

“At the initiative of the Polish government, settlements for IDPs are being built in Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will inaugurate the first of them,” he added.

News.Az