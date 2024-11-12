Polish President: Azerbaijan organized COP29 at high level

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has organized the COP29 at a high level,” Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, told journalists, News.Az reports.

Recalling that he has met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today, the Polish President said: "The two countries enjoy very good economic relations. The energy cooperation is a traditional part of our relations. I believe that these relations will be solidified in other areas of bilateral cooperation as well," the Polish President added.

News.Az