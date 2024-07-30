Polish president to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to visit Azerbaijan in November to attend COP29.

This was announced by Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafał Poborski, who spoke to Report news agency, News.Az reports.“We are talking about the highest possible level as we work on the visit of the President of Poland, H.E. Mr. Andrzej Duda with a delegation. Of course, a delegation from the Ministry of Climate and Environment with Polish chief negotiator will also be attending as it is the line ministry responsible for green transformation issues that will be discussed during COP 29. Therefore, there will be the highest possible participation from the Polish side in the conference,” he said.The diplomat noted that President Duda's visit to Azerbaijan will also be an occasion for holding a bilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az