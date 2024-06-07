Yandex metrika counter

Polish president to convene Security Council over situation on border with Belarus

  • World
  • Share
Polish president to convene Security Council over situation on border with Belarus

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on 10 June over the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, as well as the scandal over the detention of soldiers who fired warning shots in the direction of a group of illegal migrants, News.Az reports citing Polish media.

"In connection with what has been happening recently and in recent months, I decided to convene the National Security Council. I don't want to do it now, during the election campaign, because there are a lot of emotions and the situation is really very hot. But on Monday, the elections will be over, and I would like the National Security Council to be convened, most likely at 4pm," Duda said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      