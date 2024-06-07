Polish president to convene Security Council over situation on border with Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on 10 June over the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, as well as the scandal over the detention of soldiers who fired warning shots in the direction of a group of illegal migrants, News.Az reports citing Polish media.

"In connection with what has been happening recently and in recent months, I decided to convene the National Security Council. I don't want to do it now, during the election campaign, because there are a lot of emotions and the situation is really very hot. But on Monday, the elections will be over, and I would like the National Security Council to be convened, most likely at 4pm," Duda said.

News.Az