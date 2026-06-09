Polish President to decide on Zelensky’s top honor after advisory opinion

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki will decide “in due time” whether to revoke Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Order of the White Eagle after receiving an opinion from a presidential advisory council, according to his spokesperson.

The decision comes amid controversy triggered by Ukraine’s naming of a Special Operations Forces unit after the “Heroes of the UPA,” a reference to the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which is linked to wartime atrocities against Poles during World War II, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

The issue has revived historical tensions between Poland and Ukraine, despite continued strong cooperation between the two countries following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

President Nawrocki had requested the advisory council to assess whether Zelensky should be stripped of the honor. His spokesperson Rafal Leśkiewicz said the council had delivered its opinion, but did not disclose its recommendation.

Zelensky was awarded the Order of the White Eagle on April 5, 2023, by then-President Andrzej Duda for strengthening bilateral relations and supporting democracy, peace, and security in Europe.

News.Az