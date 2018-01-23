Political scientist: Azerbaijan should study Turkey's experience in Afrin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The due statement came from political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu.

"After the incident with the downed Russian plane, officials and military officials of Russia challenged Turkey, saying its military aircraft and equipment will not dare to cross the Syrian border.

"Indeed, in those days Turkey acted cautiously on the Syrian border in a knowledge that Russia was looking for an excuse to shoot down a Turkish plane and 'even the score'."

Therefore the political scientist believes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a strategically correct decision, having apologized to the Russian counterpart for the downed aircraft:

"If the relations between the two countries remained tense, do you think the Turkish army was able to conduct an operation in Syria today? Hardly. Now, Russia has actually closed its eyes to the actions of the Turkish army in Syria, blaming America for the situation, while radical Kurds accuse Russia of betrayal. That is, the situation is fully in Turkey's hands."

The political scientist believes that the military operation also restored the prestige of the Turkish army, undermined due to arrests and purges after a coup attempt in 2016.

Elkhan Shahinoglu also draws parallels between the situation in Syria and the Karabakh problem:

"In recent days, I often hear the following: 'If Turkey conducts a military operation in the territory of a neighboring state to strengthen its own security, why can not we conduct an operation on our own territories and put an end to the occupation?' A logical question. However, it should be noted that the Turkish military operation was preceded by Ankara's active diplomatic work. The Turks explained their goals in Moscow, Washington and Tehran and got a "green light".

"In the future, we must try to ensure that our neighbors do not interfere with the military operation of the Azerbaijani army on their own lands, so that it would not be the same as in April, when the Kremlin sent Baku a message to stop the operation.

"It is necessary to study Turkey's experience. As in a fraternal country, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry should work with the Defense Ministry and form a common strategy.

News.Az

News.Az