Political scientist on importance of trilateral cooperation "Baku-Ankara-Islamabad"

The visit of the chairs of the Turkish and Pakistani parliaments to Azerbaijan is based on the desire of the parties to intensify the process of forming a trilateral format of cooperation, the beginning of which was laid by the signing of the Islamabad Declaration in February 2021, political analyst Ilgar Velizade told News.Az.

"This format of cooperation is unique in its kind, as it includes countries located in different geographical directions. Thus, the interaction between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan brings together not only these three countries but also the regions," he said.

According to the expert, parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in creating an institutional framework and political basis for trilateral cooperation.

Velizade also emphasized that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have a common vision on the problems of the region, which will allow coordinating actions to solve them.

