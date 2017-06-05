Poll: Russians consider Azerbaijan a friendly country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian citizens consider Belarus, Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Syria, India, Armenia, Cuba, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to be the main friends.

According to the poll, conducted by Levada-center, they consider the United States, Ukraine and Germany the main enemies of the country.

Russians also consider the attitude of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Great Britain, Georgia and France to be unfriendly.

All the same, 21% of the respondents are consident that the Moscow-Washington relations change for better and 17% are sure that they are not.

News.Az

News.Az