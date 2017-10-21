Polling stations open for 3.44 million voters in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today is election day in Georgia, when the country is voting for 2,058 members of 64 city councils (sakrebulo) and 64 municipal mayors.

The polling stations opened at 8 am this morning for about 3.44 million eligible voters, according to agenda.ge.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili called on all voters to make it to the polling stations and vote as this is important for the development of the country and building a better future.

Today’s elections are being contested by:

375 mayoral candidates from different parties

4,727 majoritarian candidates running in city council races

Twenty-two political parties, five election blocs and one initiative group have registered their party lists for today’s elections.

To win the mayoral elections, candidates must clear a 50 percent threshold. If this is not reached, a second round of voting will be held.

A great deal of people are observing to make sure the voting process goes smoothly throughout the day.

71 local observing organisations have registered to monitor the elections

30 international organisations have registered to observe the race

74 media outlets have registered to cover the election process.

All the polling stations countrywide will close at exactly 8 pm and the process of counting votes will begin immediately.

News.Az

