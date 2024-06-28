Polls open at snap presidential election in Iran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Voting has commenced in Iran's snap presidential election, with people heading to polling stations in the capital Tehran and other cities to cast their ballots, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The representative of the electoral headquarters of the Islamic Republic, Mohsen Eslami, said that the closure of polling stations is scheduled for 18:00, but if the need arises, it is possible to extend their work.



Pourmohammadi -- are vying for the presidency after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.Two conservative candidates -- Amir-Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi and Alireza Zakani -- withdrew from the race on Thursday to avoid splitting the vote in their political camp.Head of Iran's election headquarters said Thursday that as many as 61,452,321 people are eligible to vote in tomorrow's snap presidential election.Shahcheraghi had previously said that around 60,000 polling stations have been set up for the presidential election.The results of the election will be announced on Saturday afternoon, Mohammad Taqi Shahcheraghi, the head of the election headquarters, told state TV on Thursday.If none of the four candidates secures more than 50% of the vote, the election will proceed to a second round on July 5, where the two candidates with the highest number of votes will face each other.According to pre-election polls, three candidates -- Qalibaf, Pezeshkian and Jalili -- are locked in a close battle. While Qalibaf and Jalili are from the conservative camp, Pezeshkian is the only reformist candidate.The snap presidential elections come under extraordinary circumstances following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raeisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash on May 19. The crash occurred in Iran’s northwestern mountainous region, leaving a significant leadership void.

