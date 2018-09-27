“Polonez” missile complex presented at ADEX-2018 exhibition in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The MLRS "Polonez" complex includes combat control vehicle, transport and loading vehicle and rockets in the transport-launcher containers

The multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Polonez” purchased by Azerbaijan from Belarus has been presented at Azerbaijan's third international ADEX-2018 exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

The complex acquired in June has been transferred to the Azerbaijani army.

The MLRS "Polonez" complex includes combat control vehicle, transport and loading vehicle and rockets in the transport-launcher containers.

All components of MLRS are installed on the MZKT-7930 (Minsk Wheeled Tractor Works) chassis.

The maximum firing range of the complex is up to 300 kilometers, the weight of the rocket is 780 kilograms, warheads - 140 kilograms each, radius of destruction - 80 meters. The maximum flying speed of the “Polonez” rocket is 310 meters per second, the time for preparation for firing is 10 minutes, the service life is 10 years. Some 8 missiles can be accommodated on one combat vehicle.

This complex is designed to defeat the entire depth of an enemy's defense, its nuclear and chemical means of attack, ground combat elements of reconnaissance and firing systems, the main groups of troops stationed at the aviation bases, means and objects of air defense, command points, radio electronic means, rear and other objects.

A combat crew of four servicemen can continuously operate this complex for up to 48 hours. The circular probable deviation of the missile's warhead at the maximum firing range does not exceed 30 meters.

News.Az

News.Az