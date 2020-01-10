Pompeo discusses Iran and Libya with EU top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has held talks with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell on Thursday, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, TASS reported.

"Secretary Pompeo and High Representative Borrell discussed ongoing security challenges in the Middle East, including Iran's destablizing role and the importance of maintaining the gains and future progress of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Islamic State terrorist organization banned in Russia]," Ortagus said. "They also discussed the need for a sustained ceasefire and for a political solution in Libya," she added.

News.Az

News.Az