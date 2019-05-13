Pompeo to arrive in Sochi for talks with Lavrov on May 14

Pompeo to arrive in Sochi for talks with Lavrov on May 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in the Russian city of Sochi to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, May 14, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, he will fly directly to Sochi," the diplomat said in response to the question about the visit. "Pompeo will arrive tomorrow, around the time for the talks."

Pompeo’s visit to Moscow was planned for May 13, however, the US Secretary of State postponed it to meet with the EU representatives over the Iranian nuclear deal in Brussels.

Pompeo was expected to begin his visit to Russia with a meeting with the US embassy staff in the Russian capital. Then, it was planned that he would meet the US business leaders working in Russia, as well as the American education exchange programs participants. Following these meetings, the US top diplomat was supposed to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall.

News.Az







News.Az