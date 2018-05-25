Pompeo: US offers alternatives to Turkey for Russia's S-400

United States is offering Turkey alternatives to Russia's S-400 air defense systems, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Asked about Turkey's purchase of S-400, Pompeo said talks are continuing to change Ankara’s mind.

He claimed the purchase would strain ties between Turkey and NATO due to military incompatibility, saying the U.S. had offered an alternative to the S-400.

"We are pressing diplomatically to make clear, we are trying to provide them alternatives as well," he said.

"We are trying to do the things that will encourage them to come back," Anadolu Agency cited Pompeo as saying.

