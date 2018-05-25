Yandex metrika counter

Pompeo: US offers alternatives to Turkey for Russia's S-400

  • World
  • Share
Pompeo: US offers alternatives to Turkey for Russia's S-400

United States is offering Turkey alternatives to Russia's S-400 air defense systems, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Asked about Turkey's purchase of S-400, Pompeo said talks are continuing to change Ankara’s mind.

He claimed the purchase would strain ties between Turkey and NATO due to military incompatibility, saying the U.S. had offered an alternative to the S-400.

"We are pressing diplomatically to make clear, we are trying to provide them alternatives as well," he said. 

"We are trying to do the things that will encourage them to come back," Anadolu Agency cited Pompeo as saying.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      