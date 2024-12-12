Pope and Palestinian president call for "diplomacy and dialogue" in Vatican meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis and Palestinian President Mahmood Abbas discussed the latest developments in Palestine, announced Vatican press office on Thursday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible were discussed in the meeting, a statement said.According to the statement, the discussion between Francis and Abbas also covered the necessity of implementing a two-state solution through "diplomacy and dialogue” and the importance of a special status for Jerusalem.In October 2023, Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed more than 44,800 people, mostly women and children.On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.Israel also faces a genocide case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice over its war crimes and other actions in Gaza.

