Pope calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to achieve peace

Pope Francis called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to achieve peace, News.az reports via the Pope’s address to diplomats accredited to the Vatican.

In addition, regarding the situation in Ukraine, Pope Francis called for a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

Pope Francis previously addressed Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in this year's Christmas greeting in when, the Pope hoped for peace to be built between the two countries.


