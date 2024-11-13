Pope Francis addresses COP29 participants, calls for urgent climate action

Pope Francis holds his speech during "State of the World" address to members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See at the Apostolic Palace on January 8, 2024, in Vatican City. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

In a message to participants at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Pope Francis expressed his strong support for ambitious agreements and inclusive development initiatives to combat climate change.

He noted: "The scientific data available to us do not allow any further delay and make it clear that the preservation of creation is one of the most urgent issues of our time and we have to recognise that it is closely interrelated with the preservation of peace”, News.Az reports.The Pope underscored that “we should act and live as members of one family inhabiting the same interconnected global village.”“May the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities” guide and inspire the work of these weeks. Let historical and present responsibilities become concrete and forward-looking commitments for the future, so that a New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance, among the most urgent of this Conference, can emerge from these weeks of work," Pope Francis emphasized.The message was read by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See.

News.Az