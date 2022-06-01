Pope Francis calls for end to blockage of grain exports from Ukraine

Pope Francis calls for end to blockage of grain exports from Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis has called for an end to the blockage of grain exports from Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Vatican News.

At the conclusion of the Pope's weekly General Audience in the Vatican, Pope Francis again turned to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I earnestly appeal for every effort to be made to resolve this issue and to guarantee the universal human right to food," he said.

"Please do not use wheat, a staple food, as a weapon of war!", Pope Francis added.

Leaders of EU member states have condemned Russia’s efforts to provoke a global food crisis and called on the Kremlin to immediately cease the blockade of Ukrainian shipping routes, which has been thwarting Ukrainian grain exports to international markets.

News.Az