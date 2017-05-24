Pope Francis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Francis has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I’m pleased to convey my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday – Republic Day,” the Pope told President Aliyev in his letter.

“Remembering my recent visit to your country with satisfaction, I ask the Almighty to bless every citizen of Azerbaijan with happiness and prosperity. May the Mercy of God be upon Your Excellency, the leadership of your country, and the people of Azerbaijan," Pope Francis said.

News.Az

