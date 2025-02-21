Pope Francis could resign for health reasons - cardinal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi has suggested that Pope Francis may consider resignation if he faces "serious difficulties carrying out his service," as the pontiff spends a week in the hospital.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, however, has added that the pope has a tendency "to fight" and would likely want to stay on for this year's Jubilee, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Pope, 88, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on 14 February. He is being treated for double pneumonia.

In a brief update on his health on Friday, the Vatican said Francis had had a good night, had got up and eaten breakfast.

On Thursday, the Vatican said the Pope's overall condition was "improving slightly" and his heart is working well.

The Pope, 88, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on 14 February. He is being treated for double pneumonia.

In a brief update on his health on Friday, the Vatican said Francis had had a good night, had got up and eaten breakfast.

On Thursday, the Vatican said the Pope's overall condition was "improving slightly" and his heart is working well.

Last Friday, the pontiff was admitted to hospital after struggling with breathing difficulties as a bout of bronchitis had worsened.

The Pope has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, on top of a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract, meaning a combination of bacteria, viral and other organisms.

He is taking a combination of antibiotics and cortisone for what doctors also diagnosed as asthmatic bronchitis.

News.Az