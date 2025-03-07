Pope Francis' health update: Restful night and stable condition

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a Friday morning update, the Holy See press office reported that Pope Francis had a restful night.

"The Pope had a restful night and woke up shortly after 8:00," the press service said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

On Thursday, Pope Francis' condition remained stable, without "any episodes of respiratory insufficiency." The Holy See Press Office stated that "given the stability of his clinical condition, the next medical bulletin will be issued on Saturday." However, the Press Office will continue to provide brief updates on the Holy Father.

During the day on Thursday, the Pope continued with both his "respiratory and motor physiotherapy with beneficial effects" and did not have a fever. He also alternated between rest and work Before the beginning of the nightly Rosary held in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis sent an audio message. In it, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers and expressions of closeness he has received. He extended a blessing to everyone and reminded them he is accompanying them from the hospital.

