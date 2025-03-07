Pope Francis' health update: Restful night and stable condition
Photo: Reuters
In a Friday morning update, the Holy See press office reported that Pope Francis had a restful night.
"The Pope had a restful night and woke up shortly after 8:00," the press service said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.
On Thursday, Pope Francis' condition remained stable, without "any episodes of respiratory insufficiency." The Holy See Press Office stated that "given the stability of his clinical condition, the next medical bulletin will be issued on Saturday." However, the Press Office will continue to provide brief updates on the Holy Father.