Pope Francis to be admitted to hospital for bronchitis

Pope Francis is set to be admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital to receive medical treatment for his bout of bronchitis and diagnostic tests, according to the Holy See press service.

The Pope will undergo several diagnostic tests and continue treatment for his ongoing bout of bronchitis, News.Az reports, citing Vatican News.

“This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis,” the press service said in a statement.

The Holy Father has been suffering from bronchitis for several days, as he has noted during a couple of public audiences.

He has asked his collaborators to read his prepared remarks at the last two Wednesday General Audiences, among other events.

Already on February 6, the Holy See Press Office had released a statement noting that the Pope was suffering from bronchitis and would hold his audiences at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.

