Pope Francis to leave hospital soon

Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on April 1 from the Rome hospital where he is being treated for bronchitis, the Vatican said, News.Az reports citing AP.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement on Friday that the pope's recovery has been "normal" and that he ate a pizza March 30 for dinner.

Francis, 86, was hospitalized on March 29 at Gemelli Polyclinic, where doctors said the pontiff was receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat his bronchitis.

Pope Francis spent his second night in a Rome hospital "serenely" as he receives antibiotics intravenously to treat bronchitis, the Vatican said March 31.

