Pope Francis to pay visit to Kazakhstan

Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 13-15 at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

According to media reports, during the visit, Pope Francis will hold meetings with the country’s top leadership and take part in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The Vatican press service confirmed this information, saying that the pontiff would make “the announced apostolic journey to Kazakhstan” at the “invitation of the civil and ecclesiastical authorities” to participate in Congress.

