Pope welcomes signing of peace declaration by Baku and Yerevan

During his traditional Sunday sermon, Pope Leo XIV welcomed the signing of a peace declaration by Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The broadcast of the pontiff's speech was conducted on the Vatican News YouTube channel, News.Az reports.

"Let us continue to pray for the end of wars. <…> I congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on signing a joint declaration of peace. I hope that this will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace in the Caucasus," the Pope said. He recalled the responsibility for decisions that must take into account the interests of peoples.

