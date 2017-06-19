Popov: Minsk Group co-chairs’ latest statement addressed to both sides

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs deeply regret the recent escalation at the frontline, Russian co-chair Igor Popov told reporters in Baku on Monday, APA reported.



The diplomat said that they discussed this issue with the Azerbaijani president and defense minister.



“We deeply regret repeated ceasefire violations on the eve of our visit to the region. We should do our utmost to avoid similar recurrences,” said Popov pledging every effort to reduce the tension.



As for the last statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Popov said: “The last statement was addressed to both sides and the main goal was aimed at reducing the tension on the contact line.”

