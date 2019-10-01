Population census kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third general census of population started in Azerbaijan on October 1, Trend reports.

The census will be held for 10 days, that is, till October 10.

There is one census taker for 300 people, one instructor for five census takers, and one census point functioning for every 14,000 people.

Organizational plans for each administrative territorial entity have been made. These plans ensure 720 census points, 6,777 instructor points and 33,907 counting point.

The census is held according to the presidential decree of September 7, 2016.

“Citizens will be asked 52 questions. At the end of the census, all materials will be transferred to the Census Group and the operators will enter them into the electronic data system. The results will be further checked using appropriate software. In general, this process will cover 2020,” a source within the State Statistical Committee has told local media.

The processing of census data, publication and delivery of census results to users will be carried out until the end of 2022.

Note that census is held every 10 years in Azerbaijan. The first population census was carried out in 1999.

The second (the last) census was held on April 13-22, 2009. The total population of Azerbaijan, according to its results, was 8,922,447 people.

Note than when Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed on May 28, 1918, the total population was 1.9 million, and in 1991, when the Republic of Azerbaijan was proclaimed, the country’s population was 7.2 million.

As of August 1, 2019, the population of Azerbaijan amounted to 10 million 27,874 people. 52.8% of the country's population lives in cities and 47.2% in rural areas. Men make up 49.9% of the population, whereas women - 50.1%.

It should also be noted that Azerbaijan celebrated the birth of its 10 millionth citizen on April 6, 2019. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the people of Azerbaijan and the parents of the infant on this occasion.

The ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born to a family of internally displaced people Nigar Ojagova and Rauf Hasanov, former residents of Aghdara region currently registered in the village of Bash Guneytapa in Aghdam. The weight of the baby girl was 3.6 kilograms, and the height was 52 centimeters.

In connection with the birth of the infant, festive events took place in Baku. Tree-planting events, gala concert were held in Baku Boulevard, and fireworks were arranged.

