Poroshenko: Azerbaijan remains a reliable strategic partner for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, AZERTAC reports.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” President Poroshenko said.

“It is your far-sighted policy and significant work that helped Azerbaijan transform, by protecting its national interests on a global scale, into a powerful regional leader and an important player on the international scene,” he said.

“I would like to note that Azerbaijan remains a reliable strategic partner for Ukraine,” the president said. “I am confident that Ukraine-Azerbaijan cooperation will continue being characterized by rapid growth as well as the deepening of mutual relations between our states and nations.”

“I believe that the combination of the two countries' efforts within multilateral initiatives and projects will contribute to the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.

“I wish you the best of health and success in your state activities, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity,” Poroshenko added.

News.Az

